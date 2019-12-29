The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
1940 - 2019
Thomas Leo Chilcote, 79, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born December 15, 1940 in Coshocton, Ohio to Karl Leo and Grace Lucille (Phillips) Chilcote; also preceded in death by his wife Era Maxine Chilcote in 2012. Tom worked as a teletype operator for the Associated Press where he had the opportunity to cover many exciting events including the Kentucky Derby, PGA tournaments and most memorably, the 1975 & 1976 World Series' with the Cincinnati Reds. His second career was in trucking management. Tom is survived by four children: Thomas L. Chilcote, Laron Douglas (Deborah) Chilcote, Dawn Michelle (Jerry) Miller and Kristi Lynn (Joseph) Callison; grandchildren: Jeannette (Dustin) Clark, Nick Chilcote and Emma Callison; great-grandchildren Taylor and Jace Clark; brother Jack (Linda) Chilcote; extended family and friends including longtime friend, Gerri Beal. Family will welcome friends 4-7pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. (diabetes.org) in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
