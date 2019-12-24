|
|
Clouse, Thomas
1933 - 2019
Thomas (Tom) Franklin Clouse, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Inniswood Village of Westerville. He was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on January 20, 1933 to the late Lewis H. and Beatrice Clouse, Sr. Tom is preceded in death by his wife Millie Shook Clouse; and brother Lew (Patty) Clouse II. He is survived by his daughter Julie (Mike) Rush; grandchildren Craig and Jenny Rush. In addition, he is survived by nieces Karen Clouse, Kathy Clouse; nephew Lew Clouse (Terry), III; brother-in-law John (Anna Mae) Shook; godson-nephew Tracy (Sue) Shook; special grand niece and nephew Katie Shook and Cody (Laken) Shook; along with many nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; and great-grand nieces and nephews. A lifelong Lutheran, he was a member of Clinton Heights Lutheran Church. Tom served with the United States Marine Corps., following graduation from High School. He attained the rank of sergeant and was briefly a drill instructor during the Korean conflict. After his service in the Marine Corps., he met the love of his life and married Millie. He earned his Associates Degree in Mechanical Drafting (Franklin University) and worked with various firms in central Ohio. He retired from Flexible Corporation in Delaware, Ohio. In their free time, Tom and Millie were active square dancers, frequently travelling throughout the Midwest. Also during his free time he enjoyed volunteering at COSI and engaging with the youth. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Clinton Heights Lutheran Church, 15 Clinton Heights Ave, Columbus, OH 43202, where family will receive friends from 10am to 11am, SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Clouse family. The family requests that no flowers be sent, instead, please consider a memorial contribution to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or to Clinton Heights Lutheran Church, in his memory. Please send messages of support to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019