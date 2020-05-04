Clum, Thomas
CMSGT Thomas C. Clum "Top Cat", passed away on April 28, 2020 in his home in Westerville, Ohio at the age of 91. The son of the late Gurney and Audrey Clum, he was born on January 7, 1929 in Lancaster, Ohio. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Suk Cha (Han); his brother, Gurney "Ed" (Carol) Clum; his daughter, Lorraine (Dave) Turner; and his three sons, Inho (Jamin) Choi, Aaron (Sara) Clum, and Eric (Karen) Clum. Additional survivors include ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Gurney E. Clum, mother Audrey V. Clum (Turley), sister Mary B. Scott and brother Larry (Butch) E. Clum. Tom's father died when he was 7 years old in the midst of the Great Depression. As a young boy, he worked odd jobs to help support his mother and siblings including collecting bottles, paper, and rags and setting pins at the bowling alley. At the age of 14, he convinced Lancaster Lens he was old enough to work and began working nights in the factory while still attending school. He graduated from Lancaster High School in the class of 1948. In November 1948, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force where he participated in the occupation of Japan following World War II. Tom became a Korean War Veteran after being deployed to Korea in December 1950. In September 1952, Tom was honorably discharged from the Air Force. He completed the rest of his military career in the Ohio Air National Guard with the 121st Tactical Fighter Wing. During his time with the Guard, Tom was called to extended active duty twice with a deployment to France in August 1961 and a deployment back to Korea in January 1968. He served the unit in Aircraft Maintenance and finished up his military career as Superintendent of Quality Control. Tom achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and retired in 1985. Tom was a devoted husband and father. He was very patriotic and especially cherished the camaraderie he had with his military brethren. He referred to his time in the service as a great adventure and he was privileged to meet thousands of people and visit hundreds of places near and far including Japan, Korea, North Africa, Germany, Panama, and more. He also visited every state in the union with exception of Rhode Island. After 34 years of service to his country, Tom served his local community by helping underprivileged families through his work at Community Action. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Air Force Association and the Retired Armed Forces Association. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Tom's honor to The Foundation Dinners in Lancaster, Ohio. The Foundations Dinners was founded by Tom's brother, Ed Clum and is currently led by Tom's nephew, Gary Clum. The Foundation Dinners, 1000 W. Fifth Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Donations can also be made online: http://hungryhomeless.org/donate.html. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.