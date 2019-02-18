The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Thomas Coon


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Thomas Coon Obituary
Coon, Thomas
1950 - 2019
Thomas E. Coon, 68, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born August 9, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Edward and Thelma (Daniel) Coon. He was a 1968 graduate of Franklin Heights H.S. and retired with 25 years of service to D.F.A.S. Tom loved magic and spent many years sharing that love with others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Marc Coon. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vickie Coon; children, Eric Coon and Kristie (Donnie) Bennington; grandchildren, Hunter and Cassie; brother, Steve (Joyce) Coon; sister, Rev. Dr. Elaine Newman; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. Interment Alton Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
