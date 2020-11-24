Crabtree, Thomas

1941 - 2020

Thomas L. Crabtree, age 79, of Canal Winchester, died Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born July 24, 1941 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Thomas Edward Crabtree and Helen Archer Crabtree. Tom was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he volunteered for many years. He worked at Buckeye Steel Castings where he retired in 2002. He enjoyed gardening and sports and watching his Buckeyes, Browns and Packers. He loved his family and cherished time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom is survived by children, Tom (Donna) Crabtree, Ami Kanaby; grandchildren, Thomas (Chelsea), Ariel, Lance, Brian, Christopher, Angie (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Delaynie, Addie, Owen, Chase; and many extended family and friends. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Capital City Hospice in Columbus. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME.



