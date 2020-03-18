|
|
Curran, Thomas
Thomas "Tom" Aloysius Curran, age 80, passed away on March 8, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Beck) Curran and her daughter, Jill Mitchell (Mike Cooper); his sister, Dottie (Pete Claar) of Palm Desert, CA; his brother, Bill (Nancy Emmenegger); previous wife, Susanne (Weldon) Curran and their remaining five children, Shelly (Jerry Diodore), Tom (Brenda Carlock), Leslie (Mark Heath), Lisa (Todd Rogers), and Stephanie Curran; as well as his 12 beloved grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Hilliard, Ohio at 12noon. Please look on Stephanie Curran's Facebook page for more information. A message for family can be left at Legacy.com and Shaw-Davis.com. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Donald Trump Re-Election Fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020