Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Brendan Catholic Church
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Curran


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Curran Obituary
Curran, Thomas
Thomas "Tom" Aloysius Curran, age 80, passed away on March 8, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Beck) Curran and her daughter, Jill Mitchell (Mike Cooper); his sister, Dottie (Pete Claar) of Palm Desert, CA; his brother, Bill (Nancy Emmenegger); previous wife, Susanne (Weldon) Curran and their remaining five children, Shelly (Jerry Diodore), Tom (Brenda Carlock), Leslie (Mark Heath), Lisa (Todd Rogers), and Stephanie Curran; as well as his 12 beloved grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Hilliard, Ohio at 12noon. Please look on Stephanie Curran's Facebook page for more information. A message for family can be left at Legacy.com and Shaw-Davis.com. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Donald Trump Re-Election Fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -