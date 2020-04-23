Home

More Obituaries for Thomas Pomeroy
Thomas D. Pomeroy


1960 - 2020
Thomas D. Pomeroy Obituary
Pomeroy, Thomas D.
1960 - 2020
Thomas Daniel Pomeroy, of Hartwell, GA, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away in Anderson, SC April 19, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH February 22, 1960. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Pomeroy and sister Lisa Pomeroy. In addition to his mother, Annette (Valente) Pomeroy, Worthington, OH, Tom is survived by daughter, Danielle Wall (Ryan), Hartwell, GA; son, Justin Pomeroy (Rebecca), Sugar Hill, GA; grandchildren, Alice and Ainsley Wall; and brother and sister twin siblings coming soon; siblings, Mark (Rosemary), Worthington, OH, Matthew (Tracey), Powell, OH and Carla (Cathi), Zephyrhills, FL; nieces and nephew, Sandy (Brian) Nerny, Powell, OH, Kelly (Garth) Heasley, Powell, OH, Sarah Pomeroy, Columbus, OH, and Michael Pomeroy, Brooklyn, NY; and former spouse and friend, Julie Pomeroy, Charlotte, NC. Tom was a talented composer, singer and pianist. He was a wonderful son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, accepting of everyone, and always ready, willing and able to help. Tom loved the outdoors, hiked the Appalachian Trail, and climbed the high points of many states and other countries. He ran cross country at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus. After graduating from Ohio State, Tom had a long technology banking career at Bank One, and then Wells Fargo and its predecessors. A celebration of Tom's life will be planned for a later date. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to the Room in the Inn program for the homeless: check payable to "Urban Ministry Center", PO Box 31335, Charlotte, NC 28231. Arrangements by Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, Hartwell, GA.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
