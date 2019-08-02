Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
More Obituaries for Thomas Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Decker

Thomas Decker Obituary
Decker, Thomas
Thomas L. Decker, age 71, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Tom was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was a successful small business owner. He was involved with his children's youth sporting events; especially soccer and loved spending time with his family, friends and pets. He was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and the Ohio State University. Preceded in death by parents Maurice and Hilda Mae Decker. Survived by loving wife, Katherine Decker; children, Nicholas (Iullia) Decker and Amanda (Bret) Londer; brother, Robert (June) Decker; sister, Triena Harper; grandchildren, Eli, Tyler, Theodore and Emiline; nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
