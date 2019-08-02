|
Decker, Thomas
Thomas L. Decker, age 71, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Tom was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was a successful small business owner. He was involved with his children's youth sporting events; especially soccer and loved spending time with his family, friends and pets. He was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and the Ohio State University. Preceded in death by parents Maurice and Hilda Mae Decker. Survived by loving wife, Katherine Decker; children, Nicholas (Iullia) Decker and Amanda (Bret) Londer; brother, Robert (June) Decker; sister, Triena Harper; grandchildren, Eli, Tyler, Theodore and Emiline; nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019