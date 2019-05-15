DeTraglia, Thomas "Tommy"

1962 - 2019

Thomas Anthony "Tommy" DeTraglia III, age 57, passed away early morning on Monday, May 13, 2019, at OSU East Medical Center after collapsing at home. He was born on May 4, 1962 in New London, Connecticut. Tommy was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved fast cars and guitars as well as his family and friends, of which he had many. Tommy will be sorely missed by all. He was preceded in death by his father Anthony "Tony" DeTraglia. Tommy is survived by his mother, Cynthia DeTraglia; step-father, Richard "Mac" McHenry; sisters, Gina Ison and Sylvana Whittaker; and nieces and nephew, Dorian Ison, Stefan Ison and Gabrielle Whittaker. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, May19, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 1 PM until time of service. Reception will follow from 4-7 PM at Gabby's Place, 3120 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroad Antigua Foundation, C/o Robert Epstein, Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP, 41 Madison Avenue 38th Floor, NY, NY 10010, or on their website at www.crossroadsantigua.org. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 18, 2019