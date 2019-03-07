|
|
Devine, Thomas
1929 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" J. Devine, age 89, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. He was born in Columbus on August 25 to the late Arthur and Mary Devine. Tom was preceded in death by his two brothers John and Robert. After graduating from St. Charles Preparatory High School, Tom served in the US Air Force as part of the occupation troops in Europe after WWII. After leaving the Air Force, he attended The Ohio State University majoring in business. Tom went on to work as the candy buyer for Lazarus for 25 years, and, after retirement, established Devine Foods, a gourmet foods brokerage. He loved boating, fishing, playing cards, family vacations, animals, and all sports, especially his Buckeyes. While we will miss Tom's mastery of the chicken dance and his penchant for Dr. Seuss quotes and limericks, he will long be remembered for his warmth and keen sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juliana; children, Timothy Devine, Michael (Marcia) Devine, Marybeth (Doug) Hubbard, Patty (Randy) Beers, Paul (Robin) Devine; 4 grandchildren, Channing (Cory) Madigan, Logan Hubbard, Max and Finn Devine; and 3.5 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Rose, Henry, ?. He and his wife have been long-time members of St. Catharine Parish in Columbus. Friends and family may call at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., Sunday, March 10 from 2-5 P.M. Prayer Service and Family Remembrances at 2 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday 10 A.M. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara, NY 14144 (http://www.stellaosf.org/supportus) or OhioHealth's Delay the Disease, a fitness program designed for people with Parkinson's disease, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215 (https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/delay-the-disease). Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019