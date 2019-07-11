|
|
DeVore, Thomas
1959 - 2019
Thomas Westley DeVore, age 59, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. He loved gardening, his '51 Ford pick-up, spending time with his family and the snow. Survived by wife, Mona DeVore; daughters, Christine (Brandon) Milhoan, Melissa (Scott) DeVore; sons, Robert (Heather) DeVore, Andrew DeVore; 13 grandchildren; brother, Chuck (Freda) DeVore; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dora and Bobby Barnette. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Elizabeth DeVore, sister Debbie O'Niel. Friends may call Monday 4-6 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www. evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019