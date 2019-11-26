Home

Thomas Dimond


1928 - 2019
Thomas Dimond Obituary
Dimond, Thomas
1928 - 2019
Thomas W. Dimond, 90, passed away November 13, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born December 15, 1928 in Columbus, OH, the son of William Elson and Bertha Appleman Dimond. Tom was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in animal husbandry. He was a long time employee of Producers Livestock Assn. He loved watching OSU football and basketball and attending the Little Brown Jug in Delaware. During his time in Columbus, he enjoyed assisting with the Memorial Tournament and was a big Jack Nicklaus fan! Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 47 years, Barbara J Dimond in 2007,
brother John E Dimond, sister Rachel Welch, and son-in-law Steve Phillip. Tom is survived by daughters, Carol (Ben) Murray, Columbus, Julee (Larry) Rich, CA; step-daughters, Vicki (Walter) Sparks, London, OH, Kristi Phillip, Urbana; sister, Susan A Smith, Delaware, OH; 9 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed the companionship of special friends Joan Kruge and Pat Gardner. As per his wishes, Tom will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Columbus. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, Please make a donation to a ministry of your choosing at Faith Presbyterian Church Cape Coral......www.fpcfl.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
