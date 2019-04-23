|
|
Knox, Thomas E. Jr.
1927 - 2019
Thomas E. Knox, Jr., age 92, of Grove City, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Tom was a proud US Navy veteran and former owner of Ft Knox Gun Shop. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; son, Tom III (Janice); daughter, Toni (Chuck) Keller; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 9:30-11 AM Friday, April 26 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Graveside service to follow at 11:30 AM at Grove City Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Tom.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019