1/
Thomas E. Knox III
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knox III, Thomas E.
1950 - 2020
Thomas E. Knox III, age 70, of Ray, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. Thomas was born on May 11, 1950 to Thomas E. Jr. and Norma Jean Knox. Tom worked many years for General Motors. He was President of UAW Local 969; Vice President, Chairman, and Board member of Western Credit Union; Chairman of the Broad of Union Label; recipient of the Sheehan award; Democratic member and many other achievements over the years. Tom was a member of Luther B. Turner Masonic Lodge #732 F&AM where he earned his 32nd degree. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2279 and Moose Lodge #11. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and taking cruises. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Norma, stepmother Barbara Knox and son-in-law Donald Martin. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Knox; children, Kimberly Martin, Michelle (Steve) Smith and Ashley Knox; grandchildren, Donnie Martin, Jessica Martin, Amanda (Ben) Ferree, Summer (Tyler) Willis, Alyssa (Chris) Winland, Kylie Smith, Addison Knox and Gabriella Knox; many great grandchildren; siblings, Toni (Chuck Keller) Fawn Keller, Gary, Ruby, and Jeannie; nieces and nephews, including Shane and Dawn Dee. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where family funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Funeral home will request mask, social distancing and occupancy numbers. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory, send condolence or watch the webcasting of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved