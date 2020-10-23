Knox III, Thomas E.
1950 - 2020
Thomas E. Knox III, age 70, of Ray, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. Thomas was born on May 11, 1950 to Thomas E. Jr. and Norma Jean Knox. Tom worked many years for General Motors. He was President of UAW Local 969; Vice President, Chairman, and Board member of Western Credit Union; Chairman of the Broad of Union Label; recipient of the Sheehan award; Democratic member and many other achievements over the years. Tom was a member of Luther B. Turner Masonic Lodge #732 F&AM where he earned his 32nd degree. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2279 and Moose Lodge #11. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and taking cruises. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Norma, stepmother Barbara Knox and son-in-law Donald Martin. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Knox; children, Kimberly Martin, Michelle (Steve) Smith and Ashley Knox; grandchildren, Donnie Martin, Jessica Martin, Amanda (Ben) Ferree, Summer (Tyler) Willis, Alyssa (Chris) Winland, Kylie Smith, Addison Knox and Gabriella Knox; many great grandchildren; siblings, Toni (Chuck Keller) Fawn Keller, Gary, Ruby, and Jeannie; nieces and nephews, including Shane and Dawn Dee. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4-7pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where family funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Funeral home will request mask, social distancing and occupancy numbers. Visit www.heartandhope.com
