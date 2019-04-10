|
Sleeper, Thomas E.
1964 - 2019
Thomas E. Sleeper, age 55, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, Surrounded by Family. Left to carry on his memory is his loving wife of 20 years, Robin G. Sleeper; his devoted parents, Robert and Melba Myers; children, Christina Kitchen, Randall Kinzel II (Valerie), Geffrey Kinzel (Celia), Joshua Kinzel (Ehryn) and Samantha Kinzel. The biggest joy in is life was his 9 grandchildren, Emilee, Randall, Kenny, Nicholas, Rowan, Logan, Claire, Levi and Evelyn. His brother, Carl Myers; and many nieces, great nephews and other extended family members and friends. In this difficult time may we try to not remember him as he was thru sickness, may we remember him for who he was while he was really living. The Father, The Son, The Husband we all knew and loved. Let those memories carry us on. Friends and family may visit Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm at Lighthouse Ministries, 2295 South High St., Columbus, Ohio. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019