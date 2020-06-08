Wightman, Thomas E.
1921 - 2020
Thomas E Wightman, born January 1, 1921 passed away June 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, spouses Betty Ann, Peggy & Mary Kay, sister Margaret. 1940 graduate Holy Family High School. WWII veteran CPO, US Navy, 1942-45, 2 yrs in Pacific on USS Cecil APA-196, invasions of Iwo Jima, Okinawa (citation for bravery), Philippine Islands, Subic Bay, Lingayen Gulf & Manila. Honorably discharged, member of American Legion 164 GC, VFW 8198 GC. Retired VP F & R Lazarus with 30 yrs service. Survived by 3 daughters Barbara (Roy) Canterbury, Roberta Bausch, Becky (John) Montell, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Private graveside service will be held per his request. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Capital City Hospice or National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio. Please visit www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com to share online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.