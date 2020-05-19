Thomas Edward Cassady
1942 - 2020
Cassady, Thomas Edward
1942 - 2020
Tom Cassady, age 77, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements completed at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home and Crematory, 515 High Street. Go to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
