Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Fernwood Cemetery
Lockbourne, OH
Thomas Essig


1945 - 2019
Thomas Essig Obituary
Essig, Thomas
1945 - 2019
Thomas J. Essig, age 74, passed on December 19, 2019. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Essig; sister, Marilyn Gleissner and best friend, Linda Jones. He is survived by his son, Wayne Essig (Mary Fosnaugh); daughters Terina and Thomasina Essig; brother, Lester Essig (Sandy), sister, Kathleen Humphries (John "Joe"); 3 nephews, 3 nieces, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Prior to retirement, Tom made his career as a successful contractor working across the Columbus area. In his spare time, he enjoyed socializing with his friends and was a member of the Southeast Conservation Club, Eagles Club on Parsons Avenue and the American Legion Post on South High Street. As an avid fisherman, Tom enjoyed fishing with family and friends in Madoc, Canada, Lake Erie, and Buckeye Lake while chasing the "Big One". Family will receive friends, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus. Graveside service Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne. To sign and view Tom's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
