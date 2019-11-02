Home

Daly, Thomas F.
On September 30, 2019 Tom passed away peacefully at 99 at Good Shepherd Nursing home in Wheeling, WV, where he resided for 3 ½ years. He felt at home there because of the extraordinary care he received. He had been a Professor at Kent State and Ohio State Universities. His life was dedicated to teaching and helping others, especially the OSU football team. After retirement he still continued helping others with tutoring. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephew.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
