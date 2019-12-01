|
Ferguson, Thomas
Thomas E Ferguson died Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at the age of 91 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen and four children, Janet (David) Wicker, T. David (Denise) Ferguson, Ruth (Mike) Joseph, and Ted (Nita) Ferguson, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A veteran, Tom served in the United States Navy Reserve for 20 years retiring as a lieutenant commander. He worked as the Cincinnati field service director for the U. S. Department of Commerce for 8 years. He then served as Auditor of State of Ohio from 1975 to 1995. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. at Saint Vincent Ferrer Church in Kenwood, Ohio. The family will receive guests starting at 9 a.m. The family has asked in lieu of flowers any gifts be sent to St Vincent Ferrer Church or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019