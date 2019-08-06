|
Forsythe, Thomas
Thomas M. Forsythe, 95, went to be with the Lord August 2, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Lawrence (Linda) Forsythe of Centerville and Pastor Douglas (Debbie) of Mount Vernon; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graduate of North High and The Ohio State University, he spent his post WWII career in journalism with the Linden News, Suburban News Publications and CM Media. The family will receive friends at 1 pm Thursday, August 8, at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel in Dayton, OH, with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Caregivers Group at Grace Brethren Church, Columbus; a group Tom led for several years while caring for his beloved wife, Betty.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019