Foughty, Thomas
1965 - 2019
Thomas Foughty, age 53, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1965 to the late Robert and Mada Foughty, in Frankfort, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his wife, Amber; siblings, Cyrus and Mike. He is survived by his children, Zach and Sarah Foughty; siblings, Frank, Vinton, and Beverly; grandchildren, Landyn, Bailey, and Kayne; other nieces, nephews, and good friends. The family is being served by the Newcomer NE Chapel. Share memories at www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 24, 2019