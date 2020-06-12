Fuchs, Thomas
1954 - 2020
Thomas Paul Fuchs, age 66, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Tom was born February 6, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert and Dorothy Fuchs. He was a Chemical Engineer for Owens Corning in Newark, Ohio for almost 40 years, from where he recently retired. Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Saint Jude Council # 5801 in Gahanna, Ohio as well as a member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a very enthusiastic fan of his children's sports at St. Matthew's and St. Francis DeSales as well as a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers but will be most remembered for his sense of humor and his love and passion for his kids and his family. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Fati Fuchs. He is the proud father of Christopher, Nicholas and Carly, brother of Robert E., Donald J. (Marie, his late wife), James M. and Ann Driscoll (Jerry). Tom also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers and acquaintances who will dearly miss him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Francis DeSales High School Soccer, Basketball, or Tennis programs, attn: St. Francis DeSales High School, 4212 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43224 or Saint Matthew the Apostle Catholic School 795 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Due to current health restrictions, a private Requiem Mass for the family will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 16th at 10am. A live-stream of the funeral Mass will be available for friends at: <http://www.stmatthew.net/live-streaming-options>. A reception for family and friends will be held at Jefferson Country Club, Tuesday, June 16th from 3-5pm at 7271 Jefferson Meadows Drive, Blacklick, OH 43004. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
1954 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.