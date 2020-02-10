|
Gilkerson, Thomas
1943 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Gilkerson, age 76, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Mount Carmel East. He was born October 10, 1943 in Huntington, West Virginia to Thomas Andrew and Roberta H. (Dillon). He graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1961. Tom, better known as "Toy," served in the U.S. Air Force within the K-9 unit. He worked for 38 years with perfect attendance at Western Electric where he formed many life-long friendships. After retirement, Tom found joy continuing to work for the Educational Service Center of Franklin County. Tom enjoyed walking his Irish Setter, attending car shows with his 1940 Ford Coupe and 1969 Chevelle SS, listening to bluegrass music, and laughing over a cold beer with friends and family. Surviving Tom are his wife of 48 years, Loretta C. (Young); and his sons, T. Andrew "Andy" (Michele), and P. Joseph "Joe" (Kristy); brothers, Robert "Bob" and Lee; and his beloved grandchildren, Dillon, Owen, J.T., and Reagan. To honor Tom's wishes, there will not be funeral services and in lieu of flowers, any contributions can be made in Tom's memory to Mount Carmel Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020