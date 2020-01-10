|
Glenn, Thomas
1955 - 2020
On the morning of Tuesday January 7, after a courageous battle with primary myelofibrosis, Thomas Lyle Glenn, or "G-Bird" as his friends liked to call him, blew out of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX and took a Free Ride straight to Heaven. Just as his favorite Edgar Winter song instructed. Born in Sterling, IL, Tom grew up in Bowling Green, OH. A proud Falcon, he graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1978 and soon made his way to Columbus, OH, where he met and married Nanci, his beloved bride of 38 years. He was the proud father of Alex (Laura) Glenn and Maggie Glenn. And an overjoyed Peepaw to his new granddaughter, Zoey Glenn. Above all, Tom will be remembered for his kindness. He sought out and celebrated all that was good in life. He served his family and friends with a joyful spirit, brought peace and comfort to all who knew him, and gave his whole heart to those he loved. A humble, unintentionally hilarious man, he set his sights on things that mattered. And really enjoyed a Rudy's hot dog, cold Edmund Fitzgerald, disc golf, the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers football. Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother Lyle and Mary Lee Glenn. And is survived by his wife, Nanci (née Ritter); son, Alex (Laura) Glenn; daughter, Maggie Glenn; granddaughter, Zoey Glenn; sisters, Laurie (Jerry) McMahan and Nancy (Harry) Fry. As well as father-in-law, Jack Ritter, brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Sally Ritter; and a whole bunch of adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Tom knew the Lord and walked with Him faithfully till the end. While his body became weak, his spirit was renewed daily. To all his family and friends near and far, do not let your hearts be troubled, "G Bird" still flies. A memorial celebration of Tom's life will take place at 1 PM on Sunday January 12 at the Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6400 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43016. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to the Halo House Foundation in Houston, TX. A ministry that served Tom and his family well. Visit halohousefoundation.org.
