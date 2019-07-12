Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St Patrick Church
280 North Grant Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St Patrick Church
280 North Grant Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Thomas Greenzalis Obituary
Greenzalis, Thomas
Thomas J. Greenzalis, age 60, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was a lifelong Columbus resident. He was preceded in death by his parents John A. Greenzalis, Margaret G. Cashin, and step-father Thomas E. Cashin Sr. Tom was a graduate of the University of Steubenville and a dedicated employee of Ohio Bell and AT&T for 26 years. He enjoyed many summers umpiring at North Columbus Sports and followed local sports teams including the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is survived by siblings, Michael (Kathy), Greg (Melinda), Amy (Bill) Holtz, and Molly (Craig) Umland; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, July 20 at St Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Ave, Columbus, where friends may call 9:30-10:30 am. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019
