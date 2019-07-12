|
|
Greenzalis, Thomas
Thomas J. Greenzalis, age 60, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was a lifelong Columbus resident. He was preceded in death by his parents John A. Greenzalis, Margaret G. Cashin, and step-father Thomas E. Cashin Sr. Tom was a graduate of the University of Steubenville and a dedicated employee of Ohio Bell and AT&T for 26 years. He enjoyed many summers umpiring at North Columbus Sports and followed local sports teams including the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is survived by siblings, Michael (Kathy), Greg (Melinda), Amy (Bill) Holtz, and Molly (Craig) Umland; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, July 20 at St Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Ave, Columbus, where friends may call 9:30-10:30 am. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019