Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Alpha Club
4460 Stygler Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gregory Blackburn


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Gregory Blackburn Obituary
Blackburn, Thomas Gregory
1968 - 2019
Thomas Gregory Blackburn, 50, of Columbus, passed on June 4, 2019 at Mt Carmel St Anns Hospital. He is survived by his father, Butch (Linda) Blackburn; sister, Tracie Lynn Blackburn; Aunt Patricia Blackburn, and Uncle Jeffery Blackburn. Thomas was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School class of 1987. There will be a celebration of life service held this Saturday, June 8 at 4PM at the Alpha Club, 4460 Stygler Rd., Columbus, OH 43230. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now