|
|
Blackburn, Thomas Gregory
1968 - 2019
Thomas Gregory Blackburn, 50, of Columbus, passed on June 4, 2019 at Mt Carmel St Anns Hospital. He is survived by his father, Butch (Linda) Blackburn; sister, Tracie Lynn Blackburn; Aunt Patricia Blackburn, and Uncle Jeffery Blackburn. Thomas was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School class of 1987. There will be a celebration of life service held this Saturday, June 8 at 4PM at the Alpha Club, 4460 Stygler Rd., Columbus, OH 43230. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019