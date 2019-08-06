|
|
Bean, Thomas H.
1955 - 2019
Thomas Holmes Bean, age 64, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Tom is preceded in death by his father Marvin D. Bean, and his mother Eleanor Holmes Bean. Tom is survived by his children, Andrew Bean (Courtney Cooke), Rachel (Sean) Cashwell; and three grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of the Messiah and a graduate of Westerville High School class of 1973. Tom had a deep appreciation for Westerville history and took great pride in the historic home he owned for many years. He truly valued his friends and treasured his many trips to Lakeside and boating on Lake Erie. A service for Tom will be held Sunday, August 11 at 1 pm in the Chapel at Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State Street, Westerville, OH 43081. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Toms name to the Westerville History Center through the Westerville Public Library. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019