Thomas H. "Pappy" Wentzel, age 84, went to meet his Savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2019. Tom was born on December 31, 1934 in Columbus to the late John and Gladys Wentzel. Along with his parents, Tom is also preceded in death by his brother Buddy Daniels and his granddaughter Brittany Corder. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Wanda; children, Thomas A. (Nancy) Wentzel, Laurie E. (Tracy) Garner, Karen L. (Nathan) Corder, Sherry L. Wentzel, and Steven J. (Sherri) Wentzel; brother Louis (Sharon); grandchildren, Beau, Sunni, Jessie, Natalee, and Austen; great-grandchildren, Mason, Mia, J.T., Halle, and Salem. Tom graduated from St. Charles High School in 1953, where he enjoyed playing baseball. His love of sports continued throughout his entire life, and he spent many hours cheering on his beloved Notre Dame and Steeler's football teams. Tom was a very devoted Catholic man and found solace in the Lord. Tom loved the opportunity to be a caregiver to all of the children that he and his wife watched throughout the years, and he was a very proud Pappy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST Chapel, 5360 E Livingston Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Fr. Milton, Celebrant. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Tom's video tribute and extend condolences to his family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary