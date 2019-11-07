|
|
Haines, Thomas
1929 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" E. Haines, 90, Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly Columbus and Thornville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 in Ormond Beach. Preceded in death by his father Edward R. Haines, mother Ada B. (Dearth) Haines-Hammond. Graduated from South High School in 1947 and attended Franklin University. Tom spent his career as a tailored clothing salesman in the men's clothing industry. Former member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Columbus and Grace Lutheran Church, Thornville. He loved to boat and fish and enjoy the warm ocean breezes in Florida. Survived by wife, Rita; daughters, Karen and Sharon; brothers, Richard (Carol) and Fred (Shirley); nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday, November 14, 10:30 a.m. Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Internment Green Lawn Cemetery following service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 322 E. Stewart Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 or to the . To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019