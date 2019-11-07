The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Haines


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas Haines Obituary
Haines, Thomas
1929 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" E. Haines, 90, Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly Columbus and Thornville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 in Ormond Beach. Preceded in death by his father Edward R. Haines, mother Ada B. (Dearth) Haines-Hammond. Graduated from South High School in 1947 and attended Franklin University. Tom spent his career as a tailored clothing salesman in the men's clothing industry. Former member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Columbus and Grace Lutheran Church, Thornville. He loved to boat and fish and enjoy the warm ocean breezes in Florida. Survived by wife, Rita; daughters, Karen and Sharon; brothers, Richard (Carol) and Fred (Shirley); nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday, November 14, 10:30 a.m. Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Internment Green Lawn Cemetery following service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 322 E. Stewart Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 or to the . To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now