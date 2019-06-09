|
Haney, Thomas
1970 - 2019
Thomas (Tom) Haney of Dublin, Ohio died unexpectedly June 6, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He was 49. Tom attended Bishop Watterson High School, then obtained a BA in International Studies from The Ohio State University. Most recently Tom worked for OCLC. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and was always invigorated by his work. Tom was even more devoted to his family. Tom's wife, Amy, and their kids, Ella, Owen, and Charley were Tom's entire world. Everything he did was powered by his love for them (and they love him right back). Tom is also survived by his parents, Michael and Jane; siblings Anna (Chip), Theresa (John), Paul (Princy) and Johannah (Andres), as well as 7 nieces and nephews, each of whom he adored. Tom's life was blessed by Amy's parents, Karen Donath and the late Dr. Rudy Donath, and their kids Alex (Molly), and Nate (Sarita). Tom also leaves behind several aunts and uncles, and more cousins than we can reasonably count. Tom was generous with his time, humor, and care to make family and friends feel better when they were sick or sad. Even in his death, Tom's generous spirit shone; he donated his organs through Lifeline of Ohio. A Mass will be held in Tom's honor on Tuesday, June 11 at 2:00 pm at St. Timothy Church in Columbus, followed by a reception from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Finally, we would be remiss if we did not say, one last time on Tom's behalf: Go Bucks!
