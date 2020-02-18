|
|
Hively, Thomas
1956 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Hively, age 64, of Pickerington, Ohio. Tom Hively left this earth to be with God and his loved ones in heaven. He died on his 64th birthday, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his brother Jonny, his parents Earl and Patti, his father-in-law Vic, his great aunt Alice and his great uncle Art. Remaining on earth to lovingly remember him are his wife and best friend of 42 years, Kim; son, Brady and wife, Ali; son, Tyler and fiancée, Andee; daughter, Janelle and husband, Randall, loves of his life; granddaughters, Anna, Kate, Ella and Hunter; along with many other relatives and friends. Tom was a teacher of 35 years at Watkins Middle School in Pataskala, a coach, and a friend to hundreds. He exemplified kindness, love and caring and was a devoted Christian member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington. He died after being diagnosed and treated for Multiple Myeloma and is forever grateful to the staff at the Zangmeister Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Jerry Mitchell and his favorite nurse, Tammy. Tom will be cremated and his ashes spread underneath the stained glass windows he made at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Calling hours will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church from 5-7PM Friday, February 21, 2020 and visiting hours starting at 10AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 with a service at 11AM with a luncheon to follow. Please make donations to , Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation or the Crystal Academy School for Autism and Developmental Delays in Coral Gables, FL in Tom's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020