1/
Thomas Horvath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horvath, Thomas
Thomas L. Horvath, age 72, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A practicing attorney in Columbus for over 40 years. Graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School Class of 1965, The Ohio State University (1970) and The Ohio State University College of Law (1973). He began his legal career as a Magistrate with the Franklin County Probate Court before going into private practice. He was most proud of his Alma Mater St. Charles Preparatory School where he served for years on the Advisory Board. Tom will be remembered for his undeniable sense of humor, unsolicited jokes and fun loving spirit. He loved entertaining his family and many friends at his fall cook outs and "souper bowl" parties. He is survived by loving wife of 50 years, Marcia; children, Eric (Nikki Mesnard) Horvath, Natalie (Bill) Francisco and Jeffrey (David Berg) Horvath; grandchildren, Leo and Max Carignan and Evelyn and Gabriel Horvath; sister, Margaret (Peggy) Horvath; brothers, John (Jack) Horvath and Ronald (Roseann) Horvath; sister-in-law, Lisa Byrer; nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10am at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., where the family will receive friends after 9am. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute in Tom's memory to St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Please practice Covid protocol with masks and social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved