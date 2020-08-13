Thomas Horvath

Horvath, Thomas
Thomas L. Horvath, age 72, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A practicing attorney in Columbus for over 40 years. Graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School Class of 1965, The Ohio State University (1970) and The Ohio State University College of Law (1973). He began his legal career as a Magistrate with the Franklin County Probate Court before going into private practice. He was most proud of his Alma Mater St. Charles Preparatory School where he served for years on the Advisory Board. Tom will be remembered for his undeniable sense of humor, unsolicited jokes and fun loving spirit. He loved entertaining his family and many friends at his fall cook outs and "souper bowl" parties. He is survived by loving wife of 50 years, Marcia; children, Eric (Nikki Mesnard) Horvath, Natalie (Bill) Francisco and Jeffrey (David Berg) Horvath; grandchildren, Leo and Max Carignan and Evelyn and Gabriel Horvath; sister, Margaret (Peggy) Horvath; brothers, John (Jack) Horvath and Ronald (Roseann) Horvath; sister-in-law, Lisa Byrer; nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10am at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., where the family will receive friends after 9am. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute in Tom's memory to St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
for condolences. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Please practice Covid protocol with masks and social distancing.