Thomas Ronald "Ron" Hoyt, born 1-17-1945, passed away June 7, 2019, surrounded by family at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betsy Ann (Hixson) Hoyt; and three daughters, Christy (Rouse), Ann (Shipley) and Carey (Fagan); and grandchildren, Brady, Iris, Opal, and June; as well as 5 siblings, Sharon (Bogart), Greg, Ellen (Wharton), Van, and Kelly (King). In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to www.bridgewayohio.org in memory of Thomas R. Hoyt.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
