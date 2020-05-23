Hall, Thomas Hulen
1946 - 2020
Thomas Hulen Hall, 73 of Columbus passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born December 18, 1946 in Taylorsville, WV. He worked for Alum Crest/ Regency Manor for 42 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda (Kline), his two daughters: Patty Howard and Betty (Victor) Mascari and his eight grandchildren: Patrick, Samantha (Tim Yates), Nicholas, Abigail, Madalene, Olivia, Xavier, Quentin, many other relatives and friends, including nephew, Clifford (Lisa) Hall who was like a brother to him and close friend Richard Sliker. Tom loved fishing and motorcycles. Friends and family will miss hearing him tell the stories of his life and adventures. A graveside service will take place Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 11 am at Obetz Cemetery, 4455 Groveport Road, Obetz, OH 43207.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020.