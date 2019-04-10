Home

White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
453 N. 20th St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
453 N. 20th St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Thomas I. Caine Iii Obituary
Caine, III, Thomas I.
Thomas I. Caine, III, age 80, passed Monday, April 8, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12pm until time of service 2pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 453 N. 20th St., Cols, OH 43203. Interment Monday, April 15, 2019, 10am, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
