|
|
Caine, III, Thomas I.
Thomas I. Caine, III, age 80, passed Monday, April 8, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12pm until time of service 2pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 453 N. 20th St., Cols, OH 43203. Interment Monday, April 15, 2019, 10am, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019