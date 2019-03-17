|
Colburn, Thomas J.
1937 - 2019
Thomas J. Colburn, age 81, of Westerville, OH died at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1937 in Adrian, MI to the late Milton and Ellen (Hoffman) Colburn. On May 17, 1976, he married Becky S. Harden and together they shared over 42 years. He retired from Columbia Hydrocarbon and one of his greatest honors was to be the Potentate of The Aladdin Temple in 2000. He belonged to many clubs: Masonic, Ambassadors, Jesters, Chanters, Provost and 32nd Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell Colburn; sister, Marilyn Cosner and brother, Allen Colburn. He will be missed by wife, Becky Colburn; children, Shelley (Ron) Lauttamus of Westerville, Scott (Mindy) Colburn of Hilliard and Todd (Leigh) Colburn of Powell; grandchildren, Megan and Jack Lauttamus and Carey and Sally Colburn. He has one brother, Milton (Glenda) Colburn of Streetsboro and a sister, Ann (Jack) Ruscilli of Columbus and a sister-in-law, Mary Colburn of Findlay, with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. A Jester Rose Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. On Thursday, March 21, a funeral service will be officiated by Richard Westinghouse at 10 a.m. with a Masonic Service starting at 9:30 a.m. . Newcomer Funeral Home will open at 9 a.m. and is located at 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. Interment will be at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aladdin Temple for Children.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019