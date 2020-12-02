Fetter, Thomas J.
1939 - 2020
Thomas J. Fetter, a US Navy Veteran, 81, passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born May 21, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence and Mary Fetter. Tom is survived by his children, Teresa Walker and Tim (Karla) Fetter; grandchildren, Cierra (Brandon) Salamone, Hannah Fetter, Joe Henderson, and Brina Bennett; great grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn, and Holden; siblings, Alan Fetter (Shirley) and Carolyn (Joe) Paese; along with many other relatives; and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Betty Fetter, daughter Christina Blaker, and siblings Rita Johnson, Many Kay Fetter, Martha Finneran, Judy Via and Anthony Fetter. Tom was a kind soul, who was devoted to his family and loved providing for them. He was a long-time member of St. Mathews Catholic Church and apart of the local 189 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union. Tom was a bright presence in peoples lives and will be missed deeply. The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, and a catholic mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd, Columbus, OH 43230, on Saturday, December 5 at 10AM, following a graveside service at St Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Visit www.schoedinger.com
