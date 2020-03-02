The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Thomas J. May Sr. Obituary
May Sr. , Thomas J.
1929 - 2020
Tom May entered eternal life peacefully surrounded by his loving family at age 90 on February 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann; and their five children, Kathy Brinker, Nancy Ligo, Patti Schlaegel, Tom May Jr., and Binny Schwallie; as well as 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Tom and Ann raised their family for 44 years in Worthington Hills. At Tom's suggestion, and under his leadership, the first Worthington Hills Fourth of July Parade took place and will celebrate its 50th parade this year. Tom also served as Civic Association President and PTA President. Tom graduated from Indiana University and was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force. He was very involved in many organizations including: the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic War Veterans. More than anything, Tom loved spending time with family and friends, especially camping and fishing. Services will be provided by Schoedinger Funeral Home of Worthington. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 with brief ceremonies for (Catholic War Veterans) and 7:45 (Knights of Columbus). A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, where Tom was on the founding committee, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10am, with the graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Men's Shelter of Delaware Co. or Capital City Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
