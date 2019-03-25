|
|
McLoughlin, Thomas J.
1929 - 2019
Thomas J. McLoughlin, 89, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 23, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1929 to William A. and Anna Louise McLoughlin in Columbus, Ohio. Tom spent 4 years in the USN on board the USS Henrico during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge he attended the Ohio State University. He then accepted a job with IBM as a Field Engineer where he retired after 35 years of service. Tom was well loved by everyone especially his family. He was dedicated to his Catholic Faith and never missed a Mass. He also never missed a day of school or work during his life. Tom selflessly dedicated his life to his family. He will be sadly missed by all. Tom was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Louise, brothers William (June Rose), George, John (Norma), Andy (Marilyn), sister Rita Willis, brothers-in-law Carl and Al, and his infant son. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Maxine; daughter and caretaker, Nancy; granddaughters, Megan Howard, Brittany (Matt) Febo, Heather (Eddie) Diederich, Holly Jarrell (Tyler Fitzgerald), Natalie Jarrell (David Thompson); 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Matuska; sister-in-law, Patricia McLoughlin; dear friends, Jeremiah Hicks, Jason Williamson and Michael Hancock. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-7 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Prayer Service 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 am, Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel located on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow with Military Honors. To sign the on-line register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019