Rummer, Thomas J
1954 - 2019
It is with sad, but peaceful hearts that his family announces the passing of Tom on May 2nd, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Raoma Rummer; survived by his wife Marsha; children Jeremy Rummer & Kelly (Trent) Ullom; grandchildren Colt, Reese and a third grandchild due in the fall; brother Tim (Mara Jo) Rummer; sisters Teri (Kent) Clark and Trudy (Scott) Hook; many loved nephews and nieces. Tom was employed at Four T Maintenance as a roofer for many years before starting his own company, Tom's Roof Repair. He was a very knowledgeable and skilled commercial roofer. Tom was a man of integrity, honesty and hard work. Tom spent many happy times with his family at the farm in southern Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and vacationing with good friends Terry & Connie Evans and family. Tom enjoyed riding and racing ATV's with his children. He and his wife had many fun trips to Florida, visiting high school friends Pam & Mike Morrison. His family will remember him as a loving husband, dedicated father, and ornery grandpa. We'll be together again as promised.
"I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned, he has crossed over from death to life." John 5:24
In honoring Tom's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tree of Life Christian School or help the fight against colorectal cancer by donating to cancer research.
