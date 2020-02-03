Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Savely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Savely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Savely Obituary
Savely, Thomas J.
Thomas Joseph Savely, age 63, passed on Saturday, February 1 at home surrounded by family. He was born on November 13, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to Thomas E. and Therese (Gale) Savely. He was a 1974 graduate of DeSales High School, and worked at Riverside Hospital for over 30 years, when he retired early to enjoy the things he loved. He was an avid golfer who loved to hit the links whenever possible. What he enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. He made friends everywhere he went, and always greeted you with his warm smile and a funny story. He is survived by his partner of over 16 years, Barbara Forest; daughter, Cynthia (Nicholas) Beyers; son, Andrew (Jennifer Marble) Savely; and Barbara's daughter, Emily Forest; grandchildren, Liam and Ramona Savely and Emerson Beyers; and brother, John Savely. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of a funeral service, his family will be hosting a celebration of life Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 5-8PM at Somewhere in Particular Brewing Henderson House, 5053 Dierker Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. We plan to raise a glass to celebrate Tom and reminisce on our favorite memories of him. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -