Savely, Thomas J.
Thomas Joseph Savely, age 63, passed on Saturday, February 1 at home surrounded by family. He was born on November 13, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to Thomas E. and Therese (Gale) Savely. He was a 1974 graduate of DeSales High School, and worked at Riverside Hospital for over 30 years, when he retired early to enjoy the things he loved. He was an avid golfer who loved to hit the links whenever possible. What he enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. He made friends everywhere he went, and always greeted you with his warm smile and a funny story. He is survived by his partner of over 16 years, Barbara Forest; daughter, Cynthia (Nicholas) Beyers; son, Andrew (Jennifer Marble) Savely; and Barbara's daughter, Emily Forest; grandchildren, Liam and Ramona Savely and Emerson Beyers; and brother, John Savely. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of a funeral service, his family will be hosting a celebration of life Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 5-8PM at Somewhere in Particular Brewing Henderson House, 5053 Dierker Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. We plan to raise a glass to celebrate Tom and reminisce on our favorite memories of him. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020