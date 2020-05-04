Young, Thomas J.
1949 - 2020
Thomas Joe Young, 70, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020. Tom was born on June 16, 1949 in Martins Ferry, OH to Beulah M. (Milton) Young and the late Kenneth E. Young. He was also preceded in death by his brother Brent Young. Tom is survived by his two sons, Matthew T. Young and Zachary J. (Andrea) Young; grandchildren, Gabriel Young and Makenna Graves; brother, Todd K. (Maggie) Young; nephews, Andy and Aaron Young; and special friend, Sandi Windorfer. The Young family and friends will celebrate Tom's life with a memorial service at a later time and date. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.