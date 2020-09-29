1/
Thomas Jakeway
1943 - 2020
Thomas J. Jakeway, age 76, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on September 25, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Stacey and Mildred Jakeway. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Walter Jakeway. He will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 35 years, Mary Jakeway; daughter, Jessica Jakeway; sister, Donna Jakeway; and a host of extended family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204; where a second visitation will be held the following day, October 2, 2020 from 10-11:30am, after there will be a procession to Mifflin Cemetery, 218 Agler Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230 and a graveside service will begin at approximately 12:15pm. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
OCT
2
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Mifflin Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
