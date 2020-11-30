1/1
Thomas Kaliker
Kaliker, Thomas
1943 - 2020
Thomas J. Kaliker, 77, of Dublin, formerly Upper Arlington, died peacefully at home on November 29 with his wife, Linda, at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Kaliker and Virginia Thiele Kaliker O'Connor. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; children, Alisa (John) Vanderhorst, Lara Kaliker, Beth (Jay) McAllister and Michael (Joanna) Kaliker; and grandchildren, Brandon Vanderhorst, Emily Vanderhorst, Nathan Vanderhorst, Caroline McAllister and Benjamin Kaliker; and sisters, Shirley Stolly and Jackie Gast; plus many nieces and nephews. Tom was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 19, 1943. Tom graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School and received a BS in Chemistry from The Ohio State University and an MBA from University of West Florida. He was a member of MENSA. He worked as a commercial real estate appraiser for 46 years before retiring from Samuel D. Koon and Assoc. as partner in the firm. Tom was a member of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers, where he served on numerous national committees and as president of the Ohio Chapter. He was a member of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, where he was president of the Columbus chapter. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church for 43 years and became a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom was known for his quick wit, his keen intellect, and his knowledge of just about everything. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, working on projects, working in the yard, traveling, and vacationing at Indian Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio Inc. in Tom's name. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST with funeral arrangements. To share a special memory of Tom or to sign his online guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
