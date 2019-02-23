|
Kelley, Thomas
1942 - 2019
Thomas W. Kelley, age 76, of Canal Winchester, passed Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born June 30, 1942 in Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired department head with Franklin County Engineers. He was a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and restoring vintage automobiles. Tom was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed tailgating with friends and family for the football games. Preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jean Kelley in 2017. He is survived by children, Kathie (Roger) Jones, John (Stephanie) Kelley, Greg (Chole) Cox, Jim Cox, and Richard (Cathy) Cox; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 pm Saturday, March 2 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road N., Pickerington. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to your local American Legion post. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019