King, Thomas
1942 - 2020
Thomas R. King, age 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born September 19, 1942 in Barnesville, Ohio. Thomas was a US Army Veteran who served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, DAV, American Legion, Masonic Lodge 656 and the Teamsters. Thomas was a graduate of North High School and retired from the City of Columbus. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lois King; son, Kevin King; brother, Ed (Jan) King; and sister, Connie Davis; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Elsie King and sister Cindy King. A memorial service honoring Thomas will be held at a later date. Please consider a memorial donation to either Charity Newsies or Disabled American Veterans Association. Services are entrusted to Neptune Society.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

