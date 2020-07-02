1/
Thomas L. Easly
Easly, Thomas L.
Thomas L. Easly, age 92, died Wednesday July 1, 2020. Born March 22, 1928 in Elyria,Ohio the son of Clarence and Louise Myer Easly. Graduate of Elyria High School and The Ohio State University and School of Pharmacy. Tom was employed in a number of pharmacies in Columbus over a period of 35 years. Veteran U.S. Marine Corp. WWII. He was a member of St. Catharine of Sienna Parish where he was a long time usher. He was an avid fisherman and OSU Buckeye fan. Survived by wife Darlene (Stanton) Easly; brothers-in-law Tim Stanton and Bill (Kathy) Stanton; sister-in-law Billie (Paul) Ohnemus; nieces and nephews Ted (Joan) Machock, Ken (Jenny) Machock, Dottie Machock, Gary Machock, Jim (Kathi) Machock, Carolyn Dailey, Molly George, Marji (Gary) Bennett, Dan (Carol) Dunstan, Mark (Glenda) Dunstan, Mary (Frank) Carlson, Ann (Brian) Baker, Patti (Paul) Sungal, Sharon (Tom) Balduf, Perry Wilcox, Shannon (Jim) Rizoff, Andrea (Adam) Snow, Jennifer Stanton, Bill (Staci) Stanton, Jon (Melanie) Stanton, Kristen (Ted) Cothern and Kyle Stanton; many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brother Dr. Phil Easly; sisters Mildred (Stan) Machock and Virginia (George) Dunstan;sister-in-law Carol (Neil) Wilcox; brother-in-law Chris Stanton; nephews Stan and Chuck Machock, David and Tom Dunstan, and Jim Stanton. Mass of Christian Burial will be July 7, Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. where friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Fr. Daniel Dury Celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may contribute to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Catharine Parish.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
