Wickiser, Thomas L.
1941 - 2020
Tom "Wick" Wickiser, age 78, passed away on February 1, 2020, after a 12 year battle with cancer. He was born July 27, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio. Graduated from Columbus North High School, class of 1959. Later graduated from The Ohio State University, class of 1963, with a B.S. in Education. He lettered in Baseball during the 61-63 seasons. Tom went on to get his Masters Degree in Physical Education from Xavier University in 1964. He taught and was an administrator in the Columbus City Schools from 1965-1997 (Linmoor andClinton Junior Highs, Northland and Linden-McKinley High Schools), where he coached football, basketball, golf, and baseball which was his favorite to coach. Tom was preceded in death by his father Lloyd, mother Marguerite, and son Scott. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Betty Ann; son, Rick (Amy); daughter, Barb (Brad); daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany), Savannah (Nick), Ryan, Kylie, Jacob, Bryce, Manuel, Noah, and Ben. Tom was an avid golfer, playing with friends throughout the United States. He also enjoyed following his grandchildren to their athletic and school events. The family will have calling hours on Thursday, February 13, from 6-8pm at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio, 43231. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020