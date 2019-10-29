|
Leblanc, Thomas
Thomas F. LeBlanc, 66, formerly of Gahanna, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Sycamore Run Nursing Center in Millersburg, Tom was born May 18, 1953 in Chicago,IL, to the late Edmund R. and Grace Marie (Hoff) LeBlanc. He is also preceded in death by his sister Therese Anne (Teri) LeBlanc Sinclair. He is survived by his sibling, Diane Blackman Doyle (Henry),Raymond LeBlanc (Charon), Michele Gamble (Gary Scidmore); and brother-in-law, Rick Sinclair; previous wife, Marla LeBlanc, Pamela LeBlanc; and mother-in-law, Nancy Laston; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6-8pm on Friday, November 1, at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, Oh, where memorial services will be conducted at 8pm. Cremation interment will be conducted at 11am on November 2 at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Oh. To read the complete obituary please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019