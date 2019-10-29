Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Lewis Center, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Leblanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Leblanc


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Leblanc Obituary
Leblanc, Thomas
Thomas F. LeBlanc, 66, formerly of Gahanna, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Sycamore Run Nursing Center in Millersburg, Tom was born May 18, 1953 in Chicago,IL, to the late Edmund R. and Grace Marie (Hoff) LeBlanc. He is also preceded in death by his sister Therese Anne (Teri) LeBlanc Sinclair. He is survived by his sibling, Diane Blackman Doyle (Henry),Raymond LeBlanc (Charon), Michele Gamble (Gary Scidmore); and brother-in-law, Rick Sinclair; previous wife, Marla LeBlanc, Pamela LeBlanc; and mother-in-law, Nancy Laston; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6-8pm on Friday, November 1, at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, Oh, where memorial services will be conducted at 8pm. Cremation interment will be conducted at 11am on November 2 at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Oh. To read the complete obituary please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now